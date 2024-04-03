Begin typing your search...

3 April 2024
6 TN dists likely to receive rain in next 3 hours: RMC
CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Wednesday stated that six districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive rain in the next 3 hours.

Accordingly, six districts in the state including Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar are expected to experience rain today.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the Meteorological Department had warned that as a result of the lowest atmospheric layers in several parts of South India experiencing different wind directions.

There may be light to moderate rain along with thunder and lightning in one or two locations in Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry and Karaikal districts, the reported added.

