Heatwave conditions likely to prevail over TN for next three months

CHENNAI: Many parts of the state are likely to witness heatwave conditions as above normal temperature level predicted for the next three months.

The Regional Meteorological Centre stated that interior and coastal districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to experience soaring heat as the maximum temperature to increase gradually for the next few days.

Dr S Balachandran, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, RMC said, "The Indian Meteorological Department released the heatwave conditions during the summer season from April to June. Maximum temperature is likely to be 39 degree Celsius C to 41 degree Celsius at isolated pockets over the north interior districts; 37 degree Celsius to 39 degree Celsius at many pockets in the plains of the interior areas and 34 degree Celsius to 37 degree Celsius in the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu."

If the maximum temperature surged by 4 degree Celsius it is considered as a heatwave, but more than 4 degree Celsius severe heatwave conditions would prevail over the areas.

Due to hot and humid conditions, discomfort weather is likely in isolated pockets over Tamil Nadu for the next few days.

Meanwhile, several areas of south Tamil Nadu received light to moderate under the influence of change in wind pattern.

In the last 24 hours, Kanniyakumari recorded 4 cm of rainfall and Ramanathapuram with 3 cm.