6 of family killed, 2 hurt, as van rams into parked lorry in Salem

COIMBATORE: Six members of a family including a one year old child died and two others suffered critical injuries after their ‘omni’ van crashed into a parked lorry on Salem-Coimbatore National Highway in Salem on Wednesday early morning hours.

Police identified the deceased as Palanisamy, 50, his wife Pappathi, 45, their one year old grand-daughter Sanjana and relatives Arumugam, 49, his wife Manjula, 38 and Selvaraj, 55, while Arumugam’s son Vignesh, 35, who was behind the wheels and Palanisamy’s daughter Priya, 25 suffered severe injuries and were admitted in Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital.

Police said the family were on way to their house at Kuttampalayam near Perundurai in Erode after visiting the house of Palanisamy’s son-in law Rajadurai, 28, a temporary driver in Salem Corporation.

“As Rajadurai and Priya, who were married two years ago, had some dispute, the family members had gone to resolve the issue. After talks, they were returning, when the van crashed into a parked lorry on the NH near Chinnagoundanur village near Sangagiri around 2.30am,” police said.

After preliminary inquiries, police suspect Vignesh might have dozed off while on the wheels. A CCTV visual showed the van ramming into a parked lorry and soon the lorry driver could be seen driving it away.

Salem Collector S Karmegam and Superintendent of Police AK Arun Kabilan visited the accident spot and held inquiries. The collector also issued a stern warning against parking of vehicles along the road.

After a search, the Sangagiri police nabbed lorry driver Jegan Babu near Coimbatore. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.