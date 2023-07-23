6 lakh job orders distributed so far by Centre: Minister

TIRUCHY: As promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of providing employment to at least 10 lakh aspirants through Rozgar Mela (job fairs), the government has been initiating steps on fast track mode and 6 lakh persons received orders in six months, said Union Minister L Murugan here on Saturday.

Distributing employment orders to 200 youth who were selected through the Rozgar Mela, Murugan said, India has witnessed marvellous growth in the past nine years and the BJP has been focussing on the development for the next 25 years.

“In order to generate employment, we have launched Startup India and Skill India programmes and through the start-up companies, India witnessed economical development and we stand in fifth place in the world economy,” the Minister said.

Stating that six lakh jobs were provided in the past six months, the minister said, more employment orders were given for the Group C and D categories, especially in rural areas, post offices, and railway track maintenance works and those who newly joined are given an online training through Karmayogi Parambh scheme, he said.

Meanwhile, the Minister said, the Prime Minister has been making proper infrastructure to ensure the all-round development of the nation.

He has been taking the government schemes directly to the people by enacting proper regulations, while Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman presented the budget foreseeing the next 25 years of development, said Murugan.