57 shops in Tiruchy sealed for rent default

CHENNAI: Tiruchy City Corporation officials on Tuesday sealed as many as 57 shops for the default of the rental amount. It is said that the corporation-owned shops are rented at various locations across the City, including Central and Chathiram bus stands and other key spots.

Among them, as many as 57 shops functioning at Marakkadai, WB Road and Raja Park had failed to pay the rental amount for the past two years.

Despite the officials being alerted and sent notices to the shopkeepers, they failed to pay attention to them, and thus there was a loss to the tune of Rs 50 crore to the civic administration.

On Tuesday, finding no other way, the civic officials, along with the police team headed by Deputy Commissioner Sibin, rushed to the spots and sealed all the 57 shops.

On information, the traders from various places gathered near the MGR roundabout and attempted to besiege the officials, but the police removed them, and the sealing process continued.

The traders blamed the officials for sealing the shops with the stocks worth Rs 200 crore. But the officials said that they would be returned as per the norms.