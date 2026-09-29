57 percent of telecom towers in Tamil Nadu face risk from cyclones, floods

The CDRI assessment mapped 48,416 telecom towers across the State and found 27,690 (57%) exposed to high or very high cyclonic winds and 16,113 (33%) exposed to medium-to-very high flood depths.

Another 6,796 towers (14%) are vulnerable to storm surges of over six metres, while 516 towers are exposed to landslide risk.

“These figures indicate exposure to hazards and should not be interpreted as the number of towers expected to fail,” CDRI Director General Amit Prothi said.