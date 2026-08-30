Tamil Nadu govt races to finish monsoon preparedness works by September

At a three-and-a-half-hour review meeting held at Ripon Building on Saturday, additional chief secretary, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, Gagandeep Singh Bedi, directed officers and civic agencies to ensure 100% completion of works in canals, waterbodies, SWDs and silt catch pits by the end of September or the first week of October.

Following the directions of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, ministers and monitoring officers have been assigned to each zone to oversee flood mitigation measures and emergency rescue operations.