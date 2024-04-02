561 cases pending against MPs/MLAs across TN: State to HC

CHENNAI: The State submitted before the Madras High Court that totally 561 criminal cases are pending against MPs/MLAs across the State in a suo motu to monitor the cases pending against the law makers.

The first division bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad heard the suo motu case in regard to monitor the progress of cases pending against MPs and MLAs.

State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah submitted the the list of the cases pending against the law makers in compliance with the court's order.

Advocate General(AG) PS Raman submitted that totally 561 criminal cases are pending against MPs and MLAs across the State, under IPC and other acts.

The AG also submitted that 20 cases are pending against the law makers under Prevention of Corruption (PC) act, at the stage of trial and 9 cases are at the stage of investigation.

Nine cases out of 20 cases under PC act are at advance stage of trial and the cases pending for the framing of charges are need to be expedite, the AG submitted.

After the submission the bench directed the State to effectively proceed with the cases pending in the investigation stage and posted the matter to June 20 for further status.

On November 9 last year, the Chief Justice of India directed all the respective High Courts to constitute a special bench to review and monitor the progress of the cases pending against MPs and MLAs from time to time, while hearing a Public Interest Litigation.

Subsequently, the Chief bench of the Madras High Court had initiated suo motu power to monitor the progress of the cases pending against MPs and MLAs.