55-yr-old woman dies by suicide by jumping into well near Jolarpet

TIRUPATTUR: An elderly woman committed suicide by jumping into a farm well near Tirupattur on Tuesday. Indira (55) a widow lived with her daughter in law at Kudiyanakuppam village near Jolarpet as her son was working abroad. Her husband Dharman a native of a village near Tirupattur had died a few years back. Indira told her daughter in law that she was going to her husband’s village near Tirupattur and left on Sunday. As she did not return on Tuesday her neighbours started searching for her and found her dead and floating in a well belonging to one Annadurai of the locality. Jolarpet police registered a case and sought the help of the Natrampalli fire service to retrieve her body from the well, after which it was sent to the Tirupattur Government Hospital for post mortem. Investigations are underway to find out reasons for the suicide.