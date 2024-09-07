54,000 engineering seats lie vacant as TNEA nears completion

CHENNAI: Over 54,000 engineering seats are still lying vacant in the state even as the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) has released the rank list of supplementary counselling, putting in poor light demand for the technical course.

Supplementary engineering counselling will be held after the main three rounds of counselling to benefit the students, who took up Class XII board exams In June. It will also help class XII students, who have failed to register for engineering admissions this year or previous years.

The applicants, who opted for “wrong or out of choice” engineering seat could also participate in the supplementary engineering counselling, officials said.

A senior official from the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) told DT Next on Friday that after the three rounds of main counselling still as many as 54,586 seats are vacant in various engineering colleges across the State.

With regard to the supplementary counselling, the official said apart from the total 11,511 students from the general category, as many as 3,736 applicants, who have studied in government schools and availed 7% horizontal reservation quota, could also participate. However, he said the number of seats available for government school students is only 372.

He said like general counselling, the supplementary counselling in Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA 2024) is a completely online process including registration, payments, choice filling, allotment and confirmation.

“The supplementary counselling will be held till September 8”, he said adding “There will be one more and final round.”