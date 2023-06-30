53 Amma drinking water units to be handed to CMWSSB

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will hand over 53 Amma drinking water units from 11 zones to Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB). The department has more technical competent persons to deal with water units than the city corporation, a resolution passed during the council meeting on Friday at Ripon Building.

The Corporation will implement Amma drinking water scheme to offer 20 litres of water per day at no cost for the people in the city.

At present 53 plants are under operation from zone 3 to 13 (Madhavaram, Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Valasaravakkam, Alandur, and Adyar zones).

The production capacity of plants already installed has a capacity of 2000 litres per hour.

To facilitate the consumer who wants to avail the benefit under the drinking water scheme smart cards are issued, noted the resolution.

The Operation and Maintenance of the plants have been carried out by contractors who have installed them.

The Amma drinking water plants are housed in prefabricated containers with a minimum land area of 800 to 1000 square feet.

The raw water is obtained from Chennai metro water board at free of cost.