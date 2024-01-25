50-yr-old history-sheeter murdered in Tiruchy, gang rivalry suspected

TIRUCHY: A notorious rowdy was brutally murdered in Tiruchy on Wednesday and the police are searching for the culprits. On receiving information about the body of a man around 50 years the Srirangam police on Wednesday morning rushed to the spot and retrieved the body and conducted an investigation.

The police identified the deceased as Madavan alias Mandai Vettu Madhavan (50), a notorious rowdy from Mela Sridevi Mangalam in Manachanallur in Tiruchy against whom several cases including murder, waylaying and robbery cases are pending across various police stations. He is also the close associate of another notorious rowdy Manachanallur Guna.

Madhavan changed his residence at Mela Kondayampettai around 10 years back. It is said, an unidentified gang had entered a farm at Thiruvanaikovil and brutally murdered him.

The head was smashed and cut injuries were found across the body. The police suspected that there could be a possible gang rivalry.