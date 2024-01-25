Begin typing your search...

50-yr-old history-sheeter murdered in Tiruchy, gang rivalry suspected

On receiving information about the body of a man around 50 years the Srirangam police on Wednesday morning rushed to the spot and retrieved the body and conducted an investigation.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|24 Jan 2024 10:31 PM GMT
50-yr-old history-sheeter murdered in Tiruchy, gang rivalry suspected
X

Representative image

TIRUCHY: A notorious rowdy was brutally murdered in Tiruchy on Wednesday and the police are searching for the culprits. On receiving information about the body of a man around 50 years the Srirangam police on Wednesday morning rushed to the spot and retrieved the body and conducted an investigation.

The police identified the deceased as Madavan alias Mandai Vettu Madhavan (50), a notorious rowdy from Mela Sridevi Mangalam in Manachanallur in Tiruchy against whom several cases including murder, waylaying and robbery cases are pending across various police stations. He is also the close associate of another notorious rowdy Manachanallur Guna.

Madhavan changed his residence at Mela Kondayampettai around 10 years back. It is said, an unidentified gang had entered a farm at Thiruvanaikovil and brutally murdered him.

The head was smashed and cut injuries were found across the body. The police suspected that there could be a possible gang rivalry.

Tamil NaduTiruchygang rivalryhistory-sheetermurderpolice
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X