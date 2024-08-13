5 year-old-girl Tiruvannamalai girl dies after consuming soft drink by factory under scanner

CHENNAI: A five-year-old girl from Vembakkam in Tiruvannamalai passed away after consuming a soft drink on Monday.

Kavya Sri, (5), daughter of Rajkumar, a resident of Road Street in Vembakkam, bought a bottled soft drink for Rs 10 from a shop in the locality and drank it, as reported by Daily Thanthi. Shortly after, the child experienced breathing difficulties and started foaming at the mouth and nose, and swooned to the ground.

Her parents immediately rushed her to the Kancheepuram Government Hospital where she was given first aid.

Kavya Sri was later referred to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for further treatment but she succumbed.

Following a complaint, officials from the State Food Safety Department conducted a preliminary inspection at manufacturing units of a private company that sold the drink consumed by the child, in Krishnagiri today. They took samples of the bottled carbonated drinks for further testing and examination.

Officials also conducted an inspection at the shop in Tiruvannamalai that sold the soft drink to the girl. Samples were collected and sent for examination.

Another manufacturing unit of the same cold drink company located in Rasipuram near Namakkal was also inspected by district food safety officials.

Meanwhile, senior officials from the state food safety department stated that it was not certain if the child's death was due to consumption of the drink. Further details will be given once the results of the tested samples are out, they added.

It it to be noted that two children in Washermanpet, Chennai had taken ill after consuming soft drinks produced by the same company in September 2021. They were admitted to the Stanley Medical College and Hospital with complaints of uneasiness. One of them had also vomitted blood. Though they recovered within a few days following treatment, the food safety department had cautioned against buying cold drinks from substandard brands, after conducting an investigation of the Krishnagiri plant.

(With additional inputs from Online Desk)