5-year-old girl, relative, drown in Thamirabarani at Eral

MADURAI: A spiritual trip to their native turned tragic for two families after a 5-year-old girl and her relative drowned in Thamirabarani near Eral in Thoothukudi on Saturday.

The tragic incident occurred around 11.30 am when the families ventured into the waters after taking part in a village festival. The deceased have been identified as Gladis Rebecca (50), wife of Lawrence, Chennai and S Avina (5).

The victims belonged to two families from Oyangudi village in Nazareth. They came to their native Eral to attend a festival. After taking part in the festival, both families ventured into the Thamirabarani at Mavadipannai near Eral.

Water pulled them into the deep part of the river, leading to their deaths. Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies.