5 more TN fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy near Neduntheevu

CHENNAI: The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested five fishermen from Tamil Nadu near the Neduntheevu (Delft Island) for allegedly crossing the Indian Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and fishing in their territorial waters, according to Daily Thanthi.

It has been reported that all five fishermen were from Kanniyakumari district.

On Saturday, 37 fishermen from the state were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy near Neduntheevu.

Also read: 37 TN fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy near Neduntheevu

The arrests of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy is an ongoing issue with concerns over maritime boundaries and fishing rights leading to frequent conflicts.