37 TN fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy near Neduntheevu

MAYILADUDURAI: 37 fishermen from Poompuhar in Mayiladuthurai district were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy while fishing near the Neduntheevu (Delft Island) on Saturday, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

According to sources, the fishermen were part of a group led by 60-year-old Chellathurai, son of Ayyaasamy from Poompuhar.

The 37 fishermen had set out to sea on Chellathurai's mechanised boat on Monday night. 21 of them are from Poompuhar while 3 hail from Chinnamettai, and 13 from Chandrapadi.

While fishing near the Sri Lankan waters close to Neduntheevu, their vessel was intercepted by the Sri Lankan Navy, leading to their arrest.

The arrested fishermen were reportedly taken to the island nation for further investigation.

News of the arrest quickly spread back to the Poompuhar fishing village, causing widespread distress with the families of the detained men anxiously awaiting their safe return.

Upon hearing about the arrest, Mayiladuthurai MP Sudha Ramakrishnan and Poompuhar MLA Nivedha M Murugan rushed to Poompuhar and consoled the distraught families of the fishermen.

MP Sudha addressed the fishermen’s families, explaining that the matter has been escalated to the Ministry of External Affairs.

"We have already informed the Union Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar, about the grave situation. We will ensure that immediate steps are taken to release the fishermen and bring them home safely. If no action is taken soon, we will gather the fishing community members and stage a protest in front of the Sri Lankan Deputy High Commission office in Chennai," Sudha MP stated.

MLA Nivedha Murugan echoed Sudha's sentiments, stressing that the government will not abandon the fishermen and their families during this critical time. She assured the villagers that their demands for action would be heard at the highest levels of government, and no effort would be spared in ensuring the safe return of their loved ones.

On the other hand, local fisheries department officials, including supervisors Deenadayalan and Vasan, initiated an immediate inquiry into the incident. Both officials have assured that they are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with relevant authorities to ensure the safety and early release of the detained fishermen.

The arrests of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy is an ongoing issue with concerns over maritime boundaries and fishing rights leading to frequent conflicts.

The latest incident has once again highlighted the urgent need for a diplomatic resolution between the two countries to prevent further arrests and safeguard the livelihoods of Indian fishermen.