5 held in Kanniyakumari for transporting minerals illegally

MADURAI: Five trucks found illegally carrying minerals were seized in Kanniyakumari district, and five persons were arrested on Saturday night.

The seizure was made when a team of police, who found those trucks moving suspiciously, intercepted the vehicles at Kumarapuram check post and conducted checks.

As per the directive of Superintendent of Police R Stalin, the district police have intensified checks on trucks to prevent illegal transportation of minerals.

Acting on a tip-off, the Aralvaimozhi police conducted a vehicle check. Investigations revealed that the truck drivers had fake vehicle passes.

Based on a complaint, a case has been filed against eight persons, including a woman, the truck owner and the quarry proprietor. Among those five arrested, two men belong to Kerala.

Those arrested were M Sonam of Kollam, Kerala, T Arun of Pathanamthitta, M Manikandan of Alagiapandiapuram, Tirunelveli, V Murugan of Panagudi and S. Muthamizh Selvan of Lalgudi, Tiruchy. They were jailed, sources said.