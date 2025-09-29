Begin typing your search...

    5 held in Kanniyakumari for transporting minerals illegally

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|29 Sept 2025 7:36 AM IST
    Representative Image 

    MADURAI: Five trucks found illegally carrying minerals were seized in Kanniyakumari district, and five persons were arrested on Saturday night.

    The seizure was made when a team of police, who found those trucks moving suspiciously, intercepted the vehicles at Kumarapuram check post and conducted checks.

    As per the directive of Superintendent of Police R Stalin, the district police have intensified checks on trucks to prevent illegal transportation of minerals.

    Acting on a tip-off, the Aralvaimozhi police conducted a vehicle check. Investigations revealed that the truck drivers had fake vehicle passes.

    Based on a complaint, a case has been filed against eight persons, including a woman, the truck owner and the quarry proprietor. Among those five arrested, two men belong to Kerala.

    Those arrested were M Sonam of Kollam, Kerala, T Arun of Pathanamthitta, M Manikandan of Alagiapandiapuram, Tirunelveli, V Murugan of Panagudi and S. Muthamizh Selvan of Lalgudi, Tiruchy. They were jailed, sources said.

    DTNEXT Bureau

