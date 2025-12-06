5 held for killing youth in Salem

Coimbatore: Five youngsters were arrested on Friday for assaulting a 23-year-old man to death over a petty quarrel in Salem.

According to police, Jayakanth, from MGR Nagar in Salem, was performing music at a marriage reception, when the accused persons, identified by police as Mohammed Riyaz, Ajay, Manikandan, Arul Prakash and a 17-year-old boy began to dance. They then insisted on playing out the music of their choice.

Soon, a quarrel broke out, and the five men attacked Jayakanth with a stone on his head, leaving him severely injured. He then succumbed to injuries without responding to treatment. The Karipatti police registered a case and arrested the five accused persons, and further inquiries are on.

In another incident of crime, a textile shop owner, who was abducted by unidentified men on Wednesday night, was rescued by police in Erode on Friday.

According to police, Kishore Kumar (36), was taking a leisure walk after closing his shop on the Thalamalai Road on Wednesday night, when he was abducted by some men. He was on a walk by talking to his brother Rakesh Kumar over the phone. As the call was disconnected abruptly, Rakesh Kumar sensed something amiss and informed his family members, who then complained to the Thalavadi police.

After a search, the police spotted the missing person’s shoes, headphones and cap near a stream on Thalamalai Road on Thursday. They also spotted blood stains at the location. District Superintendent of Police A Sujatha also visited the scene of the crime and examined the area.

Meanwhile, Kishore Kumar informed his family on Friday that the abductors had let him free in a nearby forest area. Police then rescued and admitted him to the Thalavadi Primary Health Centre for treatment of his injuries.

Kishore Kumar informed police that he was tied with a rope, blindfolded and forcibly taken into the forest area by a gang of abductors. They, however, abandoned him along a roadside on coming to know of the intensive search by the police. Police are investigating the motive behind the abduction.