5 ganja peddlers nabbed after hot chase in Erode

COIMBATORE: The Bhavani police nabbed a gang of ganja peddlers, including two minors, after chasing them for around 10 kilometres in Erode on Saturday past midnight.

Past midnight, the two cops guarding the check post near New Bus Stand signalled the car with five occupants to stop. However, they sped away towards the Mettur Road, prompting a chase by the cops in a two-wheeler.

“When the cops managed to block the car near Varadanallur, the occupants of the car once again managed to escape at a dangerously high speed towards the Bhavani area. On being informed at the control room, multiple teams of police got into action and set up roadblocks at multiple points in the Bhavani area,” police said.

The accused then abandoned the car near Mayura complex opposite the New Bus Stand and took to their heels. Not to give up, the cops chased and nabbed the two boys, both aged 17, near a temple. One of them sustained injury in a fall and was taken to Bhavani GH and then to Perundurai MCH for treatment.

An inquiry revealed that the two juveniles were from Puliyampatti in Tirupur, while three others, who were nabbed later, were residing at the Sri Lankan refugee camp in Sathyamangalam in Erode. Following a search in their car, police seized 300 grams of ganja and weapons. A case has been registered, and a search is on for three other suspects.