5 ancient Tamil landscapes to get new lease of life with Tiruchy aviary nearing completion

TIRUCHY: The aviary cum birds park that has been under construction at an estimated cost of Rs 19 crore at Kambarasampettai in Tiruchy-Karur national highway is nearing completion and it would soon be dedicated to the public, officials said.

The facility is expected to be another tourism attraction in the district. The district collector M Pradeep Kumar inspected the ongoing works especially, the bird’s enclosures and various other facilities to attract the public.

The works on Tamil Sangam era landscapes Kurinji, Mullai, Marudham, Neithal and Paalai are being recreated in the premises while waterfalls, forests and other various features would be housed in the aviary zone. This apart, a walkers path and a 7D theatre would also be established to attract more visitors.

The officials from the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) who have been monitoring the entire process of the aviary said that 1.63 hectares of land have been allocated for the purpose in which the aviary floor area. The facility is coming up in a sprawling 60,000 sq ft and the height would be 70 feet which would help to exhibit exotic birds. The state highways and forest department are roped in for planting trees and maintaining them.

This apart, the basic amenities for the visitors would also be made available and adequate parking facilities would also be made on the premises, the officials said.

The district collector Pradeep Kumar who inspected the ongoing work, appealed to the officials to complete the project on time.