Pregnant after 19 years' wait, Kanniyakumari woman dies in third trimester

KANNIYAKUMARI: Shakila (42) and her husband Selvaraj (44), of Kodungulam in Kanniyakumari's Marthandam, have been trying for a child for the last nineteen years.

In the past eight months, Shakila had been taking fertility treatments at an IVF facility on Kaliyakkavilai–Kollancode Road and had been receiving inpatient treatment there for the past five days.

As her condition was said to have deteriorated, she was urgently referred for further treatment to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

There, despite treatment, Shakila, who was eight months pregnant, died. Her body, currently at the private hospital in Kerala, will be moved to a government hospital for post-mortem and then handed over to her relatives.

Based on a complaint lodged by Selvaraj seeking action, the Kaliyakkavilai police have registered a case and are conducting an investigation.