49 nominations rejected in Madurantakam, Dharapuram bypolls

Saturday is the last date for withdrawal of nominations, following which the final list of candidates will be published. In Madurantakam, the election officer said two EVMs would have to be deployed at each polling station if the number of candidates in the final fray remains above the permissible limit for a single machine.

The Madurantakam election officer said flying squads had so far seized cash and other items worth around Rs 8 lakh. Two complaints received through the online grievance mechanism were resolved within 100 minutes, he said.

There have been no complaints so far alleging distribution of cash or gifts to voters in Madurantakam, Narendra said.