43-year-old held by Karur police for abusing 3 minor girls

TIRUCHY: Karur police on Monday arrested a 43-year-old Idiyappan vendor under the Pocso Act on charges of reported sexual abuse of three minor girls.

It is said that Fakir Mohammed, a resident of Karur Industrial Estate, has been selling idiyappam in the locality, was said to have lured a 12-year-old girl by offering the dish and took her to a house and locked it before reportedly sexually abusing the girl.

However, the girl who managed to escape from him passed on the information to her father, who complained to the All Women Police, Karur. A case was registered under various BNS sections, including the Pocso Act.

The investigation by the police was found to be genuine, and they arrested Fakir Mohammed on Monday. Upon interrogation, the police found that Fakir Mohammed had sexually abused two more girls, aged 10 and 7, similarly.

Later, he was produced before the court and lodged in the Central Prison, Tiruchy, under judicial custody till December 26.