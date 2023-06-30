42-year-old woman dies by suicide after daughter elopes, marries lover

COIMBATORE: A 42-year-old woman committed suicide after her daughter eloped and married a youth against her wish in Coimbatore. Police said Sumathi, wife of Murugesh from Tirupur and working in a textile firm was depressed after her daughter Priya, 21 went missing from home a few days ago. After a search, the family learnt that Priya got married to her lover from Avinashipalayam. Upset over the developments, Sumathi took the extreme step at her sister’s house in Sulur on Wednesday night. On receiving information, the Sulur police sent the body of the deceased for a post mortem at ESI Government Hospital. A case has been registered and further inquiries are on.

