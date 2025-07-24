4-year-old girl dies as bus rams into house in Dharmapuri

COIMBATORE: A four-year-old girl died after a government bus crashed into a house in a village near Nallampalli in Dharmapuri on Wednesday morning.

The deceased, Advika (4), had accompanied her mother Monica to buy flowers from her neighbour’s house at Ulavankottai village when the accident occurred. The bus driven by Devaraj (46), was bound to Dharmapuri from Ulavankottai.

Shortly after the bus started its journey around 9 am, the driver lost control and ran berserk before crashing into the house of Ramu, a flower seller. In the impact of the mishap, the front portion of the house collapsed, and the bus too suffered severe damage.

The villagers, along with Adhiyamankottai police, who rushed to the spot, had rushed the girl and bus driver to Dharmapuri Government Hospital. Despite treatment, Advika succumbed to injuries.

This incident triggered a protest by villagers who resorted to a roadblock. They demanded compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the family of the girl and urged the government not to operate faulty buses lacking maintenance.

As tension prevailed, the police and Pappireddipatti AIADMK MLA A Govindasamy held talks with the protestors. Thereafter, the angry villagers withdrew the protest on the assurance given by authorities. The Adhiyamankottai police have registered a case, and further inquiries are on.