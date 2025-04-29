4-year-old girl dies after falling into school water tank in Madurai

CHENNAI: A 4-year-old girl died after falling into a water tank at a kindergarten school in Madurai on Tuesday.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the girl fell into a water tank while playing with her friends on the school premises.

The child lost her life after struggling for more than 30 minutes inside the water tank.

Madurai Deputy Commissioner of police GS Anitha is conducting an investigation with the school teachers.

Police have arrested the school correspondent and are investigating.