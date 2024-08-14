4-year-old Arakkonam boy dies of suspected rabies after stray dog attack

CHENNAI: A four-year-old boy died of suspected rabies after being bitten by a stray dog in Arakkonam, Ranipet district, on June 27.

The stray dog bit the child, Nirmal, when he was playing on a street near his house, as per Thanthi TV. Following the attack, as he reportedly developed symptoms of rabies, he was under intensive treatment at the Chengalpattu Government Hospital.

But the boy didn't respond to treatment and succumbed on Wednesday.