4 poachers arrested in Dindigul; meat, skin, and gun seized

MADURAI: Forest personnel arrested four men for allegedly poaching in the Kannivadi Forest Range of Dindigul district, on Saturday.

They seized the meat of a Sambar deer, its skin, and a double-barrel gun. The arrested were identified as Gopinath of Chinnalapatti, Velankanni of Kalikkampatti, Manickam of Vellodu, and Anthony of Amali Nagar.

The arrests were made when a team led by forester Vetrivel was patrolling. Those four men were found suspiciously carrying a gunny bag. After intercepting them, the team found the meat of the deer inside the bag.

The arrests and seizure were made under the Wildlife Protection Act, sources said. Sambar deer are classified as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List. They are protected under Schedule III of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.