4 Nagapattinam fishermen in hosp after Lankan Navy attack

K Selvakumar (36), C Muruga Pandian (52), R Kathirvel (55) and S Raj (52), all hailing from Vanavan Mahadevi, ventured into the sea in Selvakumar's country boat (IND TN 06 MO 6644) on Tuesday evening.

While they were fishing at 15 nautical miles off the southeast of Kodiyakarai, a fast-track boat owned by the Sri Lankan Navy approached them and asked the fishermen to move from the particular spot. While they were readying to move, the Navy personnel had reportedly attacked them with wooden sticks.