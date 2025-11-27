4 minors among 5 held for bike theft in Kanniyakumari

MADURAI: Five persons, including four juveniles, were arrested on charges of bike theft in Kanniyakumari on Wednesday and seven bikes were recovered.

The accused were identified as K Mariappan (22) of Kottaiyadi, Tirunelveli, and four juveniles.

Over the last two months, aggrieved owners lodged complaints after their vehicles were stolen in parts of Nagercoil, Thuckalay and Kanniyakumari. Police first nabbed one of the juveniles for snatching a purse from a woman in Vadasery. Probe and CCTV review led to his accomplices, who were also arrested later.

Probe revealed that they stole these locked bikes from public places and sold them for money.