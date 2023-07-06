4 killed, one injured as car hits stationary auto at Viralimalai

TIRUCHY: Four persons died on the spot after their car hit a load auto and toppled as the car driver lost his control due to high speed at Viralimalai in Tiruchy-Madurai bypass on Wednesday.

It is said, N Murali (37), employed in a private bank at Thillai Nagar in Tiruchy along with his colleague M Ravikumar (47) went to Tenkasi branch of the same bank to retrieve his jewels pledged in the bank when he was working there earlier.

The duo had hired a car owned by Ganesh Kumar (42) from Kallukuzhi in Tiruchy.

After retrieving the jewels, they were returning to Tiruchy on Tuesday late hours. On the way, they picked up T Suresh (32) from Tenkasi and his friend Rajkumar (35) to drop them in Tiruchy.

When the car was nearing Viralimalai at around 6 am, the driver Ganesh Kumar lost his control and hit a loaded auto parked along the road.

In the impact the car hit a waiting shed and toppled in which Ravikumar, driver Ganesh Kumar, Suresh and his friend Rajkumar died on the spot while Murali who sustained severe injuries was struggling for life.

On information, Viralimalai police rushed to the spot and rescued Murali and sent him to Manapparai hospital while the bodies of the deceased were also sent to the same hospital.

A case was registered and police have started investigations to find the cause are on.

Meanwhile, Pudukkottai Superindent of Police Vandita Pandey visited the spot and conducted an inquiry.