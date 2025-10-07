4 held for casting aspersions on Madras HC judge’s remarks

Begin typing your search...

    7 Oct 2025
    CHENNAI: The south zone cyber crime wing of the Chennai police has arrested four persons for making adverse remarks against a Madras High Court judge on social media for his observations against TVK leader Vijay, while hearing the Karur stampede case.

    In an order directing a Special Investigative Team (SIT) to probe the events which led to the death of 41 persons in a stampede during TVK president Vijay’s roadshow in Karur on September 27, Justice N Senthilkumar strongly condemned Vijay’s conduct of fleeing from the scene of the occurrence.

    Following the observations, several TVK supporters took to social media, making insinuations about the judge and engaging in personal criticisms as well.

    A police team arrested three persons - Kannan (25) of Pudukottai, David (25) of Krishnagiri and Sasikumar (48) of Chennai (AIADMK IT wing cadre) and Antony Sagaya Mikel Raj (37) of Tuticorin in the case.

    The arrested have since released a video expressing regret.

