4 fishers from Kanniyakumari, 1 from Ramnad stranded in Oman seek help

KANNIYAKUMARI: Five fishermen from Tamil Nadu, including four from Kanniyakumari district and one from Ramanathapuram, have sought the intervention of the Indian Embassy in Oman to facilitate their return to India.
According to a representation submitted by the International Fishermen Development Trust (INFIDET) to the Indian Ambassador in Oman and other authorities, an agent who was working as a boat captain in Oman had taken them there for fishing after promising them a monthly salary of Rs 1 lakh and assuring them that their visas would be converted into work visas.
“They agreed to go fishing with the agent because they were acquainted with him,” said P Justin Antony, founder-president of INFIDET. The five fishermen are Cyril Robin George (47), Antony Pitchai Alex Ravi (46), Anthoni Pitchai Saron Joseva (22) and Thomas Arul (51), all from Kanniyakumari district, and Mariappan Jetli (29) from Ramanathapuram district.
However, the promised work visas were not issued. The fishermen claimed that the agent kept postponing the process, citing various reasons. Fearing penalties for overstaying, they repeatedly approached the agent and his sponsor for help, but received no assistance, according to the representation.
The fishermen are now without money and struggling to meet their day-to-day expenses. Their overstay was not intentional and that they were allegedly trapped by the agent after trusting his promise of employment, said INFIDET. “They went to Oman in February this year and have been struggling there since then,” said Antony.
INFIDET has urged the Indian Ambassador to Oman and the Tamil Nadu government to intervene and take immediate steps to facilitate the fishermen's safe return to India.