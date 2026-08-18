4 fishers from Kanniyakumari, 1 from Ramnad stranded in Oman seek help

However, the promised work visas were not issued. The fishermen claimed that the agent kept postponing the process, citing various reasons. Fearing penalties for overstaying, they repeatedly approached the agent and his sponsor for help, but received no assistance, according to the representation.

The fishermen are now without money and struggling to meet their day-to-day expenses. Their overstay was not intentional and that they were allegedly trapped by the agent after trusting his promise of employment, said INFIDET. “They went to Oman in February this year and have been struggling there since then,” said Antony.

INFIDET has urged the Indian Ambassador to Oman and the Tamil Nadu government to intervene and take immediate steps to facilitate the fishermen's safe return to India.