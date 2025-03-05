4 fake cops loot jewellery shop owner of Rs 1.10 cr in Tirupur

COIMBATORE: A four-member gang of fake cops looted Rs 1.10 crore from a jewellery shop owner after intercepting his car in Tirupur on Tuesday night.

The police said Venkadesh (60), who runs a jewellery shop in Karur, was travelling to Coimbatore in a car. Jothi was behind the wheel. Venkadesh was carrying Rs 1.10 crore to purchase gold jewellery.

When Venkadesh and Jothi reached Sampanthampalayam Pirivu near Avinashipalayam on the Coimbatore-Tiruchy National Highway, four persons following them in a car intercepted their vehicle.

Claiming to be cops, they sought to conduct an inspection and got into the car. Soon, they blindfolded Venkadesh and threatened Jothi to drive through the Avinashipalayam-Dharapuram Road.

On reaching a deserted spot near Kundadam, the accused persons took Rs 1.10 crore cash kept in two bags and snatched away the victims’ three cell phones before fleeing away in their car.

Shocked, Venkadesh later got a cell phone of a stranger in a nearby bakery and informed his relatives, who then alerted the Avinashipalayam police.

Based on the information, Tirupur Superintendent of Police Yadav Girish visited the scene and held inquiries. A special team has been formed to arrest the culprits, and CCTV images were being perused to gather some clues. Further investigations are under way.