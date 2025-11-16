4 drunk men attack head constable in Dindigul; held

MADURAI: A four-member gang attacked a head constable near Palani in Dindigul district. The cop Prabu (40), attached to Palani Town station, suffered injuries in the attack that occurred when he was engaged in patrolling on RF road on Saturday night.

The four men who were under the influence of alcohol got into a scuffle and created a public nuisance, and Prabhu had warned them against it.

After this, the gang, in a fit of rage, attacked him and sped away. On being alerted, the police inspected the spot, held inquiries and later arrested the accused Nithyanandam (35) of Kodaikanal Road, Palani, Veerasekar (32), his brother Manikandan (28) and Arul Kumar (39) of Dharapuram, Tiruppur.