4 arrested for assaulting cops at Sugunapuram checkpost in Kovai

COIMBATORE: Four persons were arrested for assaulting cops in Coimbatore on Sunday night. Acting on information, a cop from Kuniamuthur station arrested Abdul Khader, 45, from Sugunapuram for selling banned lottery tickets on Palakkad Road.

The lottery seller was taken to the police checkpost in Sugunapuram for an inquiry. Shortly then, Abdul’s son Mujib Rahman, 21, two other relatives Salman, 23 and Sahabudeen, 48 arrived and picked up a quarrel demanding his release.

They also assaulted three cops in the Sugunapuram check post, broke walky talky and took along Abdul Khader with them. Following this, a team of police from Kuniamuthur station arrested them after a search and produced in court to be remanded in judicial custody.