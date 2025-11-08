3L students gain basic learning outcomes under THIRAN Iyakkam

CHENNAI: Three lakh school students achieved Basic Learning Outcomes (BLOs) in Tamil, English and Mathematics through the learning-enhancement programme, THIRAN Iyakkam.

Chandra Mohan B, School Education Department secretary, attributed the feat to three months of structured daily instructional support across government schools.

Stating that three lakh students have successfully moved from foundational gaps toward academic stability, demonstrating the effectiveness of the specially designed 90-minute THIRAN instructional modules, focused teacher-led practice, and structured academic monitoring implemented across the State, the official said "recognising the strong potential of students to attain certain skill levels, the department has intensified efforts with phase II to ensure uninterrupted and comprehensive learning recovery".

The official pointed out that to consolidate gains and further support the remaining focused learners, the state government has directed schools to continue the 90-minute BLO sessions per subject per day until December 2025.

"Eligible students will be moved to Critical Learning Outcome (CLO) sessions based on the December assessment results," he said, adding schools will prepare for a comprehensive end-line assessment in February 2026 besides achieving the state target of enabling 75% of focused learners to reach BLO proficiency by the end of the programme.

According to Chandra Mohan, the state government will continue to oversee daily monitoring of phase II implementation, ensuring timely transition of students to CLO modules, conducting regular review meetings for academic guidance and corrective action, supporting schools with academic resources and field supervision and tracking district-level performance to ensure uniformity and equity.

"These efforts ensure that learners not only recover foundational skills but also progress toward grade-level competency," he added.