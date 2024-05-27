38,500 persons will be engaged in counting on June 4 in Tamil Nadu: CEO Sahoo

CHENNAI: Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu Satybrata Sahoo on Monday said that more than 38,500 government employees, including 4,500 micro observers, would be engaged in the counting of votes in the state on June 4.

The first phase of training for the government employees, who have been roped in for the election works, is going on.

They would undergo another round of training before counting day, said Sahoo after attending the video conferencing meeting chaired by Chief Electoral Officer Rajiv Kumar, who reviewed the preparedness and arrangements regarding counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections.

"In Tamil Nadu, Counting of votes for 39 constituencies is taking place in 39 centers and 234 rooms in 43 buildings. Usually 14 tables are placed in a counting room. Additional tables will be set up with the permission of the Election Commission. It depends on the number of voters and vote casted, " he said.

The counting of votes would begin at 8 am across the state.

After completing the counting of postal votes, the counting of votes in the electronic voting machines (EVMs) would commence at 8.30 am, he said, adding, "The counting process at each counting table will be recorded on camera and the surrounding events will also be video recorded."