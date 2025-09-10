38-year-old man found beheaded in Dindigul

MADURAI: A 38-year-old man was found beheaded on a farm in Old Vakkampatti village in Dindigul on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Sivakumar of Michaelpalayam, sources said.

On being alerted, Dindigul Superintendent of Police A Pradeep inspected the scene of the crime and held enquiries.

The SP said the incident could have occurred on Monday night, and after some persons, who entered the farm, found the body and informed the police.

The victim was tricked into consuming alcohol by two of his friends, including Gopi (25) and Surya (18), with the intent to kill him over a brawl.

The duo, who also belong to Michaelpalayam, beheaded Sivakumar on the farm. Based on a complaint, Dindigul Taluk police have filed a case. The duo, including Gopi and Surya, were arrested.