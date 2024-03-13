36-yr-old held under Pocso act for marriage and sexual assault

TIRUCHY: A 36-year-old man was arrested under POCSO act for kidnapping a 17-year-old girl, forcibly marrying and sexually abusing her in Ariyalur on Tuesday. According to police, D Raja, resident from Chullankudi village near Elakurichi in Jayankondam was in love with the girl from the neighbourhood but the girl was not interested in the affair and continued to avoid him.

However, recently, Raja kidnapped her and took her to a Vinayakar temple near Thirumanur and tied the knot and then he took her to Tirupur where he sexually tortured her. The girl who managed to escape, reached her village and passed on the information to her parents who lodged a complaint with the Jayankondam All Women Police who registered a case against Raja under various IPC sections and Pocso Act.