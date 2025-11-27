35-year-old arrested for molestation

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old man was arrested in Padappai on Thursday after he allegedly molested a young woman standing outside her house with her child, and later assaulted her and even issued death threats when she complained to his wife.

The accused, Loganathan, runs a restaurant in Padappai. According to the police, a 25-year-old woman was standing outside her house with her baby when Loganathan approached her, attempted to engage her in conversation, and then allegedly touched her inappropriately and made obscene remarks.

Shocked and frightened by this, the woman ran inside the house and locked the door. After some time, when she stepped out and found Loganathan was no longer in the area, she went to his house with her child and complained to his wife, stating that her husband had behaved inappropriately and attempted to sexually harass her. She warned that she would go to the police if such behaviour continued.

After Loganathan returned home, he learned about the complaint she had made to his wife. Soon, he went to the woman and violently assaulted her and threatened to kill her for complaining. Terrified, the woman immediately went to the Padappai police station and lodged a complaint.

The Padappai police arrested Loganathan and booked him under sections related to sexual harassment and assault. He was remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison.