32-yr-old hit by train in Thanjavur, dies

TIRUCHY: A man lost his life after he was hit by an approaching train while crossing the railway track in Thanjavur on Tuesday.

S Thennavan (32), a fisherman from Gandhi Nagar street at Athirampattinam in Thanjavur, was proceeding to his house at around 12.30 am past midnight after purchasing food.

When he was crossing the railway track near his house, he was fatally hit by the Rameshwaram Superfast Express. His neighbours who rushed to the spot passed on the information to the Pattukkottai Railway police who retrieved the body and sent it to Athirampattinam GH for an autopsy.

A case was registered, and investigations are on.