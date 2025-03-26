‘32 km Cooum restoration gaining pace’: Minister KN Nehru

CHENNAI: State Municipal Administration Department Minister KN Nehru told the House on Tuesday that the State has so far spent Rs 604 crore for integrated Cooum River Eco-Restoration Project.

KN Nehru told the Assembly that the State government has accorded administrative sanction of Rs 735.08 crore for the implementation of Cooum restoration for the stretch of Paruthipattu check dam to the Cooum rivermouth in the Bay of Bengal for a length of 32 km. “The major restoration components are river channel improvement, interception and diversion of waste water, solid waste removal, rehabilitation and resettlement, plantation and river front development,” he added.

Stating that the state has spent Rs 604.75 crore, which has been disbursed to implementing agencies based on the work progress. “All restoration works are expected to be completed soon, except resettlement and rehabilitation of remaining project-affected families along the Cooum river,” minister KN Nehru said.