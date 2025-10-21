319 cases booked for bursting crackers beyond permitted hours

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) have registered 319 cases against people who burst crackers beyond the allotted time on Deepavali.

As per the orders of the Supreme Court, only the crackers made out of permitted chemicals that are environmentally friendly can be sold and burst. And these could burst only between 6 am and 7 am, and also between 7 pm and 8 pm.

According to the rules, no firecrackers making more than 125 decibels of sound should be manufactured, used or sold. Police appealed to the public not to burst crackers near motorcycles, scooters, or places where petrol products are stored, which should be avoided. Bursting of crackers carelessly in places of public thoroughfare and firing of rocket crackers near huts or multi-storeyed flats is completely banned.

“Special teams were sent across the city to watch out for violators, and cases were booked,” said a police officer.

In total, 319 cases were registered in Chennai, 35 in Tambaram commissionerate, and 38 in Avadi commissionerate