Officials rejected reports that the TVK-led government had removed 50 per cent of the beneficiaries added during the scheme's second phase, under the DMK regime. They clarified that the monthly verification exercise was routine and ensured eligible beneficiaries received financial assistance.

"Under the Magalir Urimai Thittam, the government has not classified beneficiaries as belonging to the first or second phase. All are beneficiaries under the scheme," an official said.

The Department of Social Security Schemes (SSS) verifies the beneficiaries' data every month. The exercise is carried out by cross-checking death records available with local bodies and information from the Treasuries and Accounts Department.

"If a beneficiary passes away, the information is available in the local body records. Similarly, if a beneficiary secures a government job, their financial status may improve. Therefore, data from the Treasuries and Accounts Department are also compared with the Magalir Urimai Thittam beneficiary database," an official said.