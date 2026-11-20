CHENNAI: Officials said the incumbent has removed around 30,000 beneficiaries from the Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittal over the past six months after dropping the 'Kalaignar' prefix, citing deaths and improved financial status, such as securing government jobs or becoming income tax payers. The removals have taken place since the TVK-led government came to power.
Officials rejected reports that the TVK-led government had removed 50 per cent of the beneficiaries added during the scheme's second phase, under the DMK regime. They clarified that the monthly verification exercise was routine and ensured eligible beneficiaries received financial assistance.
"Under the Magalir Urimai Thittam, the government has not classified beneficiaries as belonging to the first or second phase. All are beneficiaries under the scheme," an official said.
The Department of Social Security Schemes (SSS) verifies the beneficiaries' data every month. The exercise is carried out by cross-checking death records available with local bodies and information from the Treasuries and Accounts Department.
"If a beneficiary passes away, the information is available in the local body records. Similarly, if a beneficiary secures a government job, their financial status may improve. Therefore, data from the Treasuries and Accounts Department are also compared with the Magalir Urimai Thittam beneficiary database," an official said.
The department has been removing around 5,000 beneficiaries every month due to deaths and improvements in their financial status. Officials said the exercise aimed to update the beneficiary database based on changes in individuals' eligibility status.
During the launch of the scheme's second phase, officials added around 16.94 lakh beneficiaries, taking the total from 1.13 crore to 1.31 crore. Following the monthly verification exercise, the total number of beneficiaries has now declined to 1,29,97,568.
Meanwhile, officials said a small number of beneficiaries had also opted for other social security schemes, such as old-age and widow pension schemes, which provide higher monthly assistance.
However, officials clarified that very few beneficiaries shifted to other schemes and that the monthly verification exercise used to identify deaths and changes in financial status did not include such cases.