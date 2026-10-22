Rs 100 crore will help only one extra G Ram G workday: PMK Anbumani Ramadoss

In a statement, Anbumani said the State government's objective of increasing annual employment to 150 days was commendable, in line with the promise made by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in its election manifesto. However, he questioned whether the allocated funds could achieve the target.

According to him, 69.11 lakh households in Tamil Nadu are actively receiving benefits under the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission scheme. With the total cost estimated at Rs 532.02 per person per day, providing an additional 25 days of employment would require Rs 9,192 crore, while the current allocation amounts to just 1.08% of the requirement.