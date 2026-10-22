Rs 100 crore will help only one extra G Ram G workday: PMK Anbumani Ramadoss

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has criticised the State government's Rs 100 crore allocation to provide an additional 25 days of employment to rural households, saying it would take at least Rs 9,192 crore to cover the cost. He said the allocation was insufficient to provide even a single additional day of work to all active beneficiaries under the rural employment guarantee scheme.
In a statement, Anbumani said the State government's objective of increasing annual employment to 150 days was commendable, in line with the promise made by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in its election manifesto. However, he questioned whether the allocated funds could achieve the target.
According to him, 69.11 lakh households in Tamil Nadu are actively receiving benefits under the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission scheme. With the total cost estimated at Rs 532.02 per person per day, providing an additional 25 days of employment would require Rs 9,192 crore, while the current allocation amounts to just 1.08% of the requirement.
He also pointed out that only 38.08 lakh households had received employment so far, averaging 13.37 days per household, while 31.10 lakh households had not received even a single day of work. Anbumani further criticised the Centre's decision to reduce its wage-funding share to 60%, with the State bearing the remaining 40%.
He urged the State government to negotiate with the Centre for adequate funds and allocate Rs 5,515 crore to provide an additional 15 days of employment, besides ensuring 60 days through central funding, to achieve at least 75 days of work this year.