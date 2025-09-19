3 women among 6 held for abandoning infant on railway track in Coimbatore





COIMBATORE: Six persons, including three women, were arrested by Coimbatore city police on Friday for abandoning the body of an infant, who allegedly died of illness, on the railway track. The gang had reportedly bought the infant from Maharashtra.

The six-month-old boy was spotted on the railway track near Irugur a few days ago. As a dead chicken was found nearby with sprinkled turmeric powder, the police registered a case of suspicious death, and special teams commenced a probe.

After inquiries by perusing CCTV footage in the neighbourhood, the police tracked down A Maria Louis (47), his wife Radhamani (37), Vaishali (44), wife of Rubidas, her two sons Akshay (27), Praveen Kumar (29), and his wife Krithika (26), all relatives and hailing from different areas in Coimbatore.

Inquiries revealed that Maria Louis and Radhamani were childless even 23 years after marriage. “Radhamani and Vaishali had bought the baby from a couple in Maharashtra and came to Coimbatore on the morning of September 13. However, the baby died of some sudden illness on the same night,” police said.

Therefore, the accused persons took the baby in their car with a plan to leave it in a secluded spot along the railway track near Irugur. “As the baby died on a Saturday, the family members offered prayers by sacrificing a chicken and sprinkling turmeric powder on the spot,” police said.

All the accused persons were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody. Further investigations are under way to crack down on the entire network in the baby-selling racket.