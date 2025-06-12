Begin typing your search...

    3 women among 5 held for stealing 25 sovereign in Ramanathapuram
    Representative Image 

    MADURAI: Five persons including three women were arrested for targeting and stealing jewellery from devotees during the Uthirakosamangai Mangalanatha Swamy temple festival held on April 4 near Keelakarai in Ramanathapuram, on Wednesday.

    The accused have been identified as Saranya (29) of Manthithoppu, Kovilpatti, Thoothukudi district, P Rajini (48), R Rajagiri (28), Santhanamari (25) and Vijaya (60).

    Besides, the police seized 25 sovereigns of stolen jewellery.

    Uthirakosamangai police filed five cases and as per the directive of Superintendent of Police G Chandeesh, a special team was formed to crack the cases.

    After conducting a thorough investigation, the team nabbed the accused and remanded them in judicial custody.

