3 women among 5 held for stealing 25 sovereign in Ramanathapuram
MADURAI: Five persons including three women were arrested for targeting and stealing jewellery from devotees during the Uthirakosamangai Mangalanatha Swamy temple festival held on April 4 near Keelakarai in Ramanathapuram, on Wednesday.
The accused have been identified as Saranya (29) of Manthithoppu, Kovilpatti, Thoothukudi district, P Rajini (48), R Rajagiri (28), Santhanamari (25) and Vijaya (60).
Besides, the police seized 25 sovereigns of stolen jewellery.
Uthirakosamangai police filed five cases and as per the directive of Superintendent of Police G Chandeesh, a special team was formed to crack the cases.
After conducting a thorough investigation, the team nabbed the accused and remanded them in judicial custody.
