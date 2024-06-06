3 TNSTC buses confiscated in Erode over non- payment of compensation to accident victims

COIMBATORE: Three TNSTC buses were confiscated on Wednesday in Erode on court orders for failing to pay compensation to accident victims.

According to the prosecution, R Rathinasamy (28), a powerloom weaver from Tirupur was proceeding to Unjampalayam from Avinashi on February 5, 2002, when a TNSTC bus knocked him down.

A critically injured youth died and a case was registered by Perumanallur police. Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased moved Gobichettipalayam court seeking a compensation of Rs 10 lakh.

Accepting the plea, the court on January 18, 2005, ordered payment of Rs 5.79 lakh as compensation. As there was a delay, the family moved another petition in court on February 16, 2022 to execute the order. On hearing the plea, the court issued an order for the corporation to pay Rs 14 lakh with interest.

After the transport corporation failed to honour the court orders, the three TNSTC buses, which were ready to leave for Erode, Coimbatore and Mettupalayam were confiscated.