3 TN cops among six arrested for kidnapping sex racketeer

COIMBATORE: Six persons including three cops were arrested by Tirupur police on Thursday for kidnapping a prostitution racketeer and demanding Rs 2 lakh to free him.

Police said a 26-year-old woman from Kovilvazhi area complained with Nallur police that a six-member gang including some in police uniform kidnapped her husband.

Meanwhile, the victim managed to escape from the custody of the gang and was eventually rescued by police.

Inquiries revealed that Somasundaram (31), Gopalraj (33), both working in Tirupur Armed Reserve (AR) and Lakshmanan (32), a cop in Sholurmattam in Devala had conspired with their friends Jayaram (20), Harish (25) and Arun Kumar (24) to execute the kidnap.

“They kidnapped the man in a car, detained him under illegal custody in a secluded place, and assaulted him demanding Rs two lakhs. The six persons decided to extort money by tracking those involved in the online prostitution,” police said.

The three cops, who were all friends, joined the uniformed service in the year 2011.

Further investigations are on by police to know if they were involved in any similar offences.